With rookie N'Keal Harry (ankle) on IR to start the season, the Patriots' receiving corps is headed by Julian Edelman and Gordon, followed by Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas had been let go during roster cut-downs, but he re-joined the team Monday, a move made in tandem with Harry's placement on IR. Now fully reinstated, Gordon has an opportunity to play a big role in the Patriots offense out of the gate. The 28-year-old's on-field ability has never been in question, so strong production is plausible. The only caveat here is that the talented, but often-suspended wideout must stay away from further NFL discipline as the 2019 season rolls along.