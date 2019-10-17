Patriots' Josh Gordon: Dealing with knee and ankle issues

Gordon, who didn't practice Thursday, is listed with both a knee injury as well as an ankle issue, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With an ankle issue on top of his previously reported knee concern, Gordon's status will need to be monitored leading up to Monday night's game against the Jets. If he doesn't rally in time to suit up for that contest, added opportunities could be available for Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), assuming he's able to rejoin the Patriots' lineup in Week 7.