The Patriots removed Gordon (undisclosed) from the non-football injury list Sunday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gordon took the field in full pads to kick of Sunday's session, the first indication he shed the NFI label. Considering the constraints placed upon him by his conditional reinstatement from suspension, it's unclear if Gordon is eligible to play in Thursday's preseason finale. In any case, he now has exactly two weeks to whip himself into game shape for the Patriots' Week 1 matchup with the Steelers.

More News
Our Latest Stories