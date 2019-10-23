Patriots' Josh Gordon: Expected to be waived when healthy
Gordon (knee) is expected to be waived off IR by the Patriots once he's fully healthy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, Gordon is dealing with two bone bruises in his knee, but once the wideout recovers from that, it looks like the Patriots plan to move on. With that in mind, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com suggests that Gordon's knee woes are minor and he could be medically cleared soon. Assuming he's let go by the Patriots after the NFL trade deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that Gordon would be subject to waivers. In any case, it looks like Gordon could be back on the field before too long, but the Patriots will now proceed with a wide receiver corps headed by Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, which also figures to be bolstered by the looming return of first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.