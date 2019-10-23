Patriots' Josh Gordon: Expected to be waived when healthy

Gordon (knee) is expected to be waived off IR by the Patriots once he's fully healthy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Gordon is dealing with two bone bruises in his knee, but once the wideout recovers from that, it looks like the Patriots plan to move on. With that in mind, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com suggests that Gordon's knee woes are minor and he could be medically cleared soon. Assuming he's let go by the Patriots after the NFL trade deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that Gordon would be subject to waivers. In any case, it looks like Gordon could be back on the field before too long, but the Patriots will now proceed with a wide receiver corps headed by Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, which also figures to be bolstered by the looming return of first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry.