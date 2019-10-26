Patriots' Josh Gordon: Expects to return in one to two weeks

Gordon (knee), who is currently on injured reserve, expects to be healthy in one to two weeks, Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots placed Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday with a minor designation, signifying the team must release the wide receiver upon his return. Assuming the 28-year-old is cleared at some point following Tuesday's trade deadline, a release would open up Gordon to waivers, allowing any team to put a claim in for the talented receiver. Considering the injury appears to be minor, it's entirely possible Gordon, who has totaled 20 catches and 287 receiving yard to go along with one touchdown in six games, could still make an impact with another franchise once he's eligible to return from injured reserve.