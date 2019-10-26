Patriots' Josh Gordon: Expects to return in one to two weeks
Gordon (knee), who is currently on injured reserve, expects to be healthy in one to two weeks, Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots placed Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday with a minor designation, signifying the team must release the wide receiver upon his return. Assuming the 28-year-old is cleared at some point following Tuesday's trade deadline, a release would open up Gordon to waivers, allowing any team to put a claim in for the talented receiver. Considering the injury appears to be minor, it's entirely possible Gordon, who has totaled 20 catches and 287 receiving yard to go along with one touchdown in six games, could still make an impact with another franchise once he's eligible to return from injured reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Preview: Injury uncertainty
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including preparations for...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...