Patriots' Josh Gordon: Facing potential suspension
Gordon (personal) is facing an indefinite suspension for a violation of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Gordon announced early Thursday morning that he would be stepping away from the Patriots for "a bit" to attend to his mental health. The timetable for a return was vague, but if another suspension is announced by the league, it would likely mean the end of his career in the NFL. He has an extensive history of substance abuse policy violations and ensuing suspensions, which made him a risky acquisition by New England from the beginning. While Gordon focuses on his well-being, the Patriots will look to snap a two-game losing streak without their leading receiver in a home matchup against Buffalo. Julian Edelman should lead the way among receivers, with potential for added looks going to Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson or Phillip Dorsett.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: "Stepping away" from Patriots•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Production plummets in loss•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: A shade under 100 yards in loss•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Catches all five targets•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Over 80 yards in three of past four•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...