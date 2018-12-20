Gordon (personal) is facing an indefinite suspension for a violation of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Gordon announced early Thursday morning that he would be stepping away from the Patriots for "a bit" to attend to his mental health. The timetable for a return was vague, but if another suspension is announced by the league, it would likely mean the end of his career in the NFL. He has an extensive history of substance abuse policy violations and ensuing suspensions, which made him a risky acquisition by New England from the beginning. While Gordon focuses on his well-being, the Patriots will look to snap a two-game losing streak without their leading receiver in a home matchup against Buffalo. Julian Edelman should lead the way among receivers, with potential for added looks going to Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson or Phillip Dorsett.