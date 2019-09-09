Patriots' Josh Gordon: Finds endzone in blowout win
Gordon caught three of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Gordon's 20-yard catch and score was rather impressive, as the speedy wideout shook two defenders and proceeded to jet in between three more en route to the endzone. The 28-year-old's final line was solid, but the four targets are a little concerning. Tom Brady seemed to favor dinking and dunking to Julian Edelman and James White (18 combined targets) rather than hitting up his deep threat options (eight targets between Gordon and Phillip Dorsett). It will be interesting to see how the target shares divvy up once Antonio Brown officially joins the team this upcoming week. For now, Gordon feels like a flex option if his target share doesn't increase.
