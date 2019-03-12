Gordon (suspended) received an original-round restricted free agent tender from the Patriots on Tuesday, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

The $2.025 million tender all but ensures Gordon will stay put, as any team would need to give the Patriots a second-round pick if they declined to match an offer sheet for the wide receiver. The real question is if/when Gordon will be reinstated from his suspension, as he's currently serving an indefinite ban for yet another violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. A report from February suggested he could be reinstated as soon as this summer, having already missed two regular-season games and three playoff contests. Gordon seems to have support at the top of the New England organization, with team owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft both going out of the way to make supportive comments during Super Bowl week.