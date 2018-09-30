Patriots' Josh Gordon: 'Good chance' to play in Week 4
Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, has a "good chance" to make his Patriots debut, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Gordon's availability will apparently hinge on how he fares during a pregame workout, so he can essentially be viewed as a game-time decision before New England releases its inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT. The wideout was on the field for all three days of practice this week, but never upgraded from limited participation, resulting in him carrying a questionable tag for the second straight week. By virtue of having more time to recover from the hamstring issue in addition to gaining familiarity with the Patriots' playbook, Gordon's odds of suiting up are likely higher than they were in Week 3, when he was ultimately ruled out ahead of the team's loss to the Lions.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Week 4 status still undecided•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Remains limited but looking better•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: No lock to play Week 3•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...