Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, has a "good chance" to make his Patriots debut, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gordon's availability will apparently hinge on how he fares during a pregame workout, so he can essentially be viewed as a game-time decision before New England releases its inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT. The wideout was on the field for all three days of practice this week, but never upgraded from limited participation, resulting in him carrying a questionable tag for the second straight week. By virtue of having more time to recover from the hamstring issue in addition to gaining familiarity with the Patriots' playbook, Gordon's odds of suiting up are likely higher than they were in Week 3, when he was ultimately ruled out ahead of the team's loss to the Lions.