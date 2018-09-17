Patriots' Josh Gordon: Hamstring issue not a concern

An MRI on Gordon's hamstring "came out fine," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

We'll have to see if the Patriots' newly-acquired wideout is able to practice fully Wednesday, but Rapoport suggests that Gordon could suit up for his new team as soon as Sunday against the Lions. With Julian Edelman (suspension) still out for two more games, there's a window of short-term opportunity for Gordon to provide some much-needed wideout depth. Moreover, as his comfort level with the New England offense grows, Gordon has the talent to be a nice weapon in the team's offense opposite Chris Hogan, with Edelman slated to capably man the slot upon his return to action.