Patriots owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft sounded supportive Tuesday when talking about Gordon, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for a repeat violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Patriots are covering the cost of Gordon's treatment and haven't ruled out the possibility he could return to the team if his ban is eventually lifted. Jonathan Kraft went out of his way to mention that Gordon was a good fit in the New England locker room, quickly becoming popular with his teammates after he was acquired in a Sept. 17 trade. The NFL probably won't allow the talented wideout to return for Week 1 of next season, but an appearance at some point in 2019 isn't out of the question. Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl with Julian Edelman as their unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, followed by Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson.