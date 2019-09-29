Patriots' Josh Gordon: Held in check by Buffalo

Gordon caught three of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills.

Gordon had trouble creating separation for most of the night, but he got free for a 31-yard gain to set up a third-quarter field goal. The catch appeared to be aided by a teammate tripping Gordon's defender, but the play was upheld after Buffalo's challenge for pass interference came up empty. After New England's entire offense struggled in this one, the big-bodied wideout should bounce back in Week 5 against a Redskins team that's allowing 29.5 points per game.