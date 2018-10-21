Gordon (hamstring) pulled in four of seven targets for an even 100 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.

Gordon almost had a much bigger day, but he narrowly missed getting into the end zone after bouncing off a few tackles on his way to a 55-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The former Browns receiver continues to appear on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but that issue is likely declining in severity with each passing week. Gordon's improving health and growing role in New England's passing game are both reasons for optimism against the Bills in Week 8 and beyond.