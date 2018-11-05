Patriots' Josh Gordon: In uniform Sunday night
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with the Patriots that entails plenty of snaps, he carries weekly fantasy appeal. Moreover, some big play opportunities could be on tap for him Sunday night, with a potential offensive shootout in the making and star tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) inactive.
