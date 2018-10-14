Patriots' Josh Gordon: In uniform Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
Gordon - who was acquired from the Browns last month -- was active for the Patriots' last two games, en route to logging 18 offensive snaps in each contest. With his comfort with the team's offense growing, the talented wideout's workload could see an uptick in a potential Week 6 shootout, making the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder an intriguing fantasy lineup option in his third outing catching passes from QB Tom Brady.
