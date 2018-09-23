Patriots' Josh Gordon: Inactive Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Lions.
The recently-acquired wideout was limited at practice all week, and he's new to the Patriots offense, so it's not a huge surprise that he'll sit out Sunday night's game. As a result, the team's Week 3 wideout corps will be headed by Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett.
