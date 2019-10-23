Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Lands on IR

The Patriots have placed Gordon (knee) on IR, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though he didn't participate, Gordon was present at practice Wednesday, per Zack Cox of NESN.com, so this news is especially surprising in that context. With Gordon now on IR, the Patriots move to trade for Mohamed Sanu makes plenty of sense. The team's wideout corps going forward will be headed by Julian Edelman, Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, with Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski also in the mix. Additionally, N'Keal Harry is a candidate to return from IR as soon as Week 9.

