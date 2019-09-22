Patriots' Josh Gordon: Leading receiver in Week 3 win
Gordon caught six of 11 targets for 83 yards and added a one-yard rush in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.
Gordon hurt his hand blocking at one point, but he got his fingers taped up on the sideline and was able to return on the next possession. He showed off his excellent ball skills throughout the game and led the team in targets and receiving yards. Fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman left the game with a chest injury, and any further missed time from Edelman would make Gordon the clear-cut top wide receiver in New England since the team released Antonio Brown prior to this game.
