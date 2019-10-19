Patriots' Josh Gordon: Likely out Monday
The expectation is that Gordon (knee) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon is continuing his trend in the wrong direction by missing Saturaday's practice. Should he ultimately get ruled out, Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) would be a candidate to see a bigger workload, assuming he can rejoin the team following a one-game absence. Jakobi Meyers would be next in line to see an increased role.
