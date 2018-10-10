Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited at practice Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon has been managing a hamstring issue since he was a acquired from the Browns last month, but he suited up for the Patriots' last two games and we suspect that he'll be good to go again Sunday night against the Chiefs.
