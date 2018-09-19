Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited at practice Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon, whose new locker with the Patriots is directly next to that of QB Tom Brady, could well end up in uniform Sunday against the Lions, though in such a scenario, we'd expect him to be eased into the team's wideout mix. As he picks up the New England offense and moves past him hamstring issue, there's some fantasy upside to be had here, considering Gordon's obvious talent and the potential that he is able to build a good on-field rapport with Brady.
