Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited by knee issue
Gordon (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Fellow starting wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) was also limited, with Gordon a newcomer to the team's injury report. In Week 4's 16-10 win over the Bills, Gordon was on the field for 89 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense, en route to catching caught three of his seven targets for 46 yards. Assuming his knee issue isn't a major concern, Gordon could be in for an uptick in production this weekend, with a favorable matchup versus Washington looming.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Held in check by Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Leading receiver in Week 3 win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: May benefit from Brown release•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Muted role in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Finds end zone in blowout win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Facing new competition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Slow starts from some stud wide receivers have left the position feeling a little shaky. Check...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...
-
Injuries: Barkley, Hill making progress
Injury news came in bunches Wednesday. Chris Towers runs down what it all means for Fantasy...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.