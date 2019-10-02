Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited by knee issue

Gordon (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Fellow starting wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) was also limited, with Gordon a newcomer to the team's injury report. In Week 4's 16-10 win over the Bills, Gordon was on the field for 89 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense, en route to catching caught three of his seven targets for 46 yards. Assuming his knee issue isn't a major concern, Gordon could be in for an uptick in production this weekend, with a favorable matchup versus Washington looming.

