Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited for Tuesday's walkthrough

Gordon (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice.

Since Tuesday's practice was a low-speed walkthrough, it's not a good indicator for Gordon's health going into Thursday's game versus the Giants. He was able to shake off the knee issues in time for Week 5's game versus the Redskins, and he appears to be on a similar track again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories