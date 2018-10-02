Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited in practice Tuesday
Gordon (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Gordon continues to nurse a hamstring injury, but does not seem to have suffered any sort of setback since suiting up for the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite having been limited to just 18 offensive snaps in his New England debut, Gordon brought in both of his targets for 32 yards and and assisted in revitalizing the team's passing attack. The 27-year-old wideout appears on track to suit up for Thursday's game against the Colts, but his lingering hamstring issue and the return of Julian Edelman should hamper Gordon's target volume.
