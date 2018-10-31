Gordon (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Despite pre-game reports that Gordon would be disciplined for tardiness Monday night against the Bills, the wideout ended up starting and logging 84 percent of the team's snaps on offense. Moreover, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com relays that Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea "had nothing but praise" for Gordon when quizzed about the lateness report. "Josh has done everything we've asked him to do here," O'Shea said. "He's worked very hard. He's done a great job of learning our offense, which at times can be difficult with the multiplicity of it and working with a veteran quarterback. I think he has done a great job of being a good teammate and certainly there's a lot to improve on, but he's continued to make progress and he's really done everything we've asked him to do." Despite Gordon's listed limitation Wednesday, there's nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday night's game against the Packers is in any danger.