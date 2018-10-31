Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited practice participant Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Despite pre-game reports that Gordon would be disciplined for tardiness Monday night against the Bills, the wideout ended up starting and logging 84 percent of the team's snaps on offense. Moreover, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com relays that Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea "had nothing but praise" for Gordon when quizzed about the lateness report. "Josh has done everything we've asked him to do here," O'Shea said. "He's worked very hard. He's done a great job of learning our offense, which at times can be difficult with the multiplicity of it and working with a veteran quarterback. I think he has done a great job of being a good teammate and certainly there's a lot to improve on, but he's continued to make progress and he's really done everything we've asked him to do." Despite Gordon's listed limitation Wednesday, there's nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday night's game against the Packers is in any danger.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Plays 84 percent of snaps•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Catches four passes•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suits up Monday, but expected to sit out a few series•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Won't handle full workload•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable for Monday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...