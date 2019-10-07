Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as limited

Gordon (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Gordon logged 67 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's Week 5 win over Washington en route to catching five of his eight targets for 59 yards. He'll continue to manage the knee issue he's been working through as Thursday's game against the Giants approaches, but Gordon's status for the game appears secure at this stage.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories