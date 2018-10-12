Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The wideout has been managing a hamstring issue since he was acquired from the Browns last month, but Gordon suited up for both of the Patriots' last two games, logging 18 offensive snaps in each contest in the process. With a 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame and top-flight playmaking skills, Gordon carries obvious upside in the New England offense. Assuming he's a go this weekend, which we believe will be the case, Gordon's workload could see an uptick in Week 6's potential shootout, making him an intriguing fantasy lineup option in his third game catching passes from QB Tom Brady.
