Gordon (hamstring) is among the 13 players the Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots' Week 9 injury report is pretty robust, with two players listed as out on top of the slew of questionables. Gordon was able to practice all week -- in a limited fashion -- but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 9 status is in danger. We'll let you know if that assessment changes leading up to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with plenty of snaps, he carries weekly fantasy appeal, more so this weekend, with a potential offensive shootout on tap.