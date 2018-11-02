Gordon (hamstring) is among the 13 players the Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots' Week 9 injury report is pretty robust, with two players listed as out on top of the slew of questionables. Gordon was able to practice all week -- in a limited fashion -- but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 9 status is in danger. We'll let you know if that assessment changes leading up to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with plenty of snaps, he carries weekly fantasy appeal, more so this weekend, with a potential offensive shootout on tap.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...