Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable for Sunday's contest
Gordon (hamstring) is among the 13 players the Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots' Week 9 injury report is pretty robust, with two players listed as out on top of the slew of questionables. Gordon was able to practice all week -- in a limited fashion -- but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 9 status is in danger. We'll let you know if that assessment changes leading up to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with plenty of snaps, he carries weekly fantasy appeal, more so this weekend, with a potential offensive shootout on tap.
-
