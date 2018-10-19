Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 7
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Gordon was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, but we expect him to be a go this weekend. After logging 18 snaps in each of his first two outings with the Patriots, Gordon was on the field for 63 of a possible 78 snaps in Week 6's 43-40 win over the Chiefs. The added workload led to him catching five passes on a team-high nine targets for 42 yards. He'll take aim at the rugged Bears defense on the road in Week 7, but with an expanding role in a dynamic offense, the fantasy arrow is clearly pointing up for the talented wideout.
