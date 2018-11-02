Gordon (hamstring) is among 13 players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots' Week 9 injury report is pretty robust, with two others listed as out on top of the slew of questionable players. Gordon was able to practice all week in a limited fashion but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 9 status is in danger. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with plenty of snaps, he carries weekly fantasy appeal, and perhaps even more so Sunday with a potential offensive shootout on tap.