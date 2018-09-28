Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable this week
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after logging a limited practice Friday.
Whether it's Gordon's hamstring issue or a case of the wideout not yet being up to speed with the Patriots' playbook, coach Bill Belichick has been non-committal about Gordon's Week 4 status. Our guess is that he'll be active Sunday, but official confirmation of that may not arrive until the release of the Patriots' inactives leading up to the team's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Gordon does suit up, it's hard to get a read on how involved he'd be in the New England game plan, thus making him a boom-or-bust lineup option in such a scenario.
