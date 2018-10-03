Gordon (hamstring) islisted as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts.

With no reported setbacks in Week 4's win over the Dolphins, we expect that Gordon (who caught two passes for 32 yards in his New England debut) will be fine for Thursday night's game. With that in mind, Gordon's potential workload (he saw 18 of a possible 81 snaps this past Sunday) and the impact that the return of Julian Edelman is bound to make in the Patriots' passing game profile as more legitimate concerns for those thinking of using Gordon in fantasy lineups this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories