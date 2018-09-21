Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable this week
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions.
The newly-acquired wideout was limited at practice all week and he's new to the Patriots offense, so it hard to predict how much of an impact he might make Sunday night, assuming he suits up. A wait-and-see approach seems prudent in Week 3, but beyond that, Gordon carries undeniable rest-of-season fantasy upside.
