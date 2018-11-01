Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited practice
Gordon (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite Gordon's continued listed limitations at practice, there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday night's game against the Packers is in any danger. The Patriots' robust injury report goes 15-deep this week, so there's a decent chance that Gordon will end up with an official "questionable" injury designation come Friday.
