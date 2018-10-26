Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited practice
Gordon (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant once again Friday.
Gordon was on the field for 61 of 64 snaps on offense in last Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we believe that the wideout's practice limitations are simply a case of the team managing his reps with Gordon's previous hamstring issue in mind. Whether he's listed as questionable or removed from the team's Week 8 injury report Saturday, we expect Gordon to play in Monday night's game against the Bills. With his snap counts rising and familiarity with the offense continuing to grow, the talented wideout merits weekly fantasy consideration while working in the Patriots' surging offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Plays 95 percent of snaps•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Hits century mark in Week 7 win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: On track to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...