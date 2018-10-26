Gordon (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant once again Friday.

Gordon was on the field for 61 of 64 snaps on offense in last Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we believe that the wideout's practice limitations are simply a case of the team managing his reps with Gordon's previous hamstring issue in mind. Whether he's listed as questionable or removed from the team's Week 8 injury report Saturday, we expect Gordon to play in Monday night's game against the Bills. With his snap counts rising and familiarity with the offense continuing to grow, the talented wideout merits weekly fantasy consideration while working in the Patriots' surging offense.

