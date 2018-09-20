Gordon (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon wasn't able to increase his level of participation in his second practice with the team, but the Patriots were at least able to tie up some loose ends in their acquisition of the wideout, which was made official Wednesday afternoon, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. With the trade now finalized, Gordon's health -- in addition to familiarizing himself with the Patriots' playbook -- remain the only obstacles he'll need to clear to suit up Sunday in Detroit. Gordon may only handle limited snaps in his first game with New England, but the 27-year-old offers undeniable rest-of-season fantasy upside if he's able to stay on the straight and narrow and build quick chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady.

More News
Our Latest Stories