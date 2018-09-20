Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited session
Gordon (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon wasn't able to increase his level of participation in his second practice with the team, but the Patriots were at least able to tie up some loose ends in their acquisition of the wideout, which was made official Wednesday afternoon, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. With the trade now finalized, Gordon's health -- in addition to familiarizing himself with the Patriots' playbook -- remain the only obstacles he'll need to clear to suit up Sunday in Detroit. Gordon may only handle limited snaps in his first game with New England, but the 27-year-old offers undeniable rest-of-season fantasy upside if he's able to stay on the straight and narrow and build quick chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Present for practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Officially joins New England•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Physical pending•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Hamstring issue not a concern•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Traded to New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...