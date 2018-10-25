Gordon (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Gordon logged 61 of 64 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that the wideout's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related. We fully expect Gordon to be fine for Monday night's game against the Bills and now that his snap counts and familiarity with the offense are rising, he's a weekly fantasy consideration.

