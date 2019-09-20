Patriots' Josh Gordon: May benefit from Brown release
Gordon finds himself on a thinner depth chart after the Patriots cut Antonio Brown on Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
New England now goes back to its Week 1 alignment with Gordon joined by Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett in three-wide formations. The team still has plenty of options, but there's no doubt Gordon has a higher ceiling without Brown competing for snaps and targets. A Sunday matchup with the injury-plagued Jets defense looks favorable for all members of the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Muted role in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Finds end zone in blowout win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Facing new competition•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Could have big role•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Poised to contribute early on•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Two catches in five drives•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy: Antonio Brown's release
While Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots helps the values for Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon,...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...