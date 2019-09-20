Gordon finds himself on a thinner depth chart after the Patriots cut Antonio Brown on Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

New England now goes back to its Week 1 alignment with Gordon joined by Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett in three-wide formations. The team still has plenty of options, but there's no doubt Gordon has a higher ceiling without Brown competing for snaps and targets. A Sunday matchup with the injury-plagued Jets defense looks favorable for all members of the Patriots.