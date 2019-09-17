Patriots' Josh Gordon: Muted role in Week 2
Gordon corralled two of his five targets for 19 yards Sunday in the Patriots' 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
Gordon actually earned a higher snap share (79 percent) than he received in the season-opening win over the Steelers (67 percent), but there wasn't an abundance of volume to go around with New England rushing 35 times against 28 pass attempts. Additionally, quarterback Tom Brady prioritized getting new acquisition Antonio Brown involved early and often, with the seven-time Pro Bowler pacing the Patriots in targets (eight) and receiving yardage (56). Brown's arrival may make Gordon's floor less stable from game to game, but the latter is still capable of spiking with a big line in any given week thanks to the deep-ball threat he presents.
