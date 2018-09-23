Patriots' Josh Gordon: No lock to play Week 3
Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, isn't guaranteed to play in the contest, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
After his trade to the Patriots was made official Wednesday, Gordon turned in a trio of limited practices, which seemingly offered optimism that the worst of the hamstring injury was behind him. It appears, however, that Gordon's availability will come down to a game-time call, with the Patriots planning on having him test out the hamstring in warmups before rendering a verdict on his status. Even if the Patriots are satisfied with Gordon's health and give him the green light to play, it's likely his snaps and offensive role would be limited since he hasn't had much time to familiarize himself with the team's playbook.
