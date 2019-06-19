An NFL spokesman said the NFL does not have an update on the status of Gordon's indefinite suspension, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

There's hope Gordon could be reinstated before training camp -- as reported in February -- but at present, it doesn't seem as momentum is building in that direction. In any case, the receiver remains under contract with the Patriots in 2019 after signing his restricted free-agent tender in April. While it's not clear if Gordon took part in any spring practices since that point, he at least was seen catching passes from Tom Brady in a recent post on the quarterback's Instagram page, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network.