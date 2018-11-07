Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not listed on injury report
Gordon does not appear on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
This is notable, since Gordon had been limited with a hamstring issue since joining the Patriots in mid-September. Wednesday's non-listing confirms that the dislocated finger Gordon played through in this past weekend's 31-17 win over the Packers is not a concern as Sunday's contest against the Titans approaches. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with the Patriots that yields plenty of snaps and led to 10 targets in Week 9, he carries weekly fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Plays through dislocated finger•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Turns in huge performance•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: In uniform Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited practice participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...