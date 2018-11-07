Gordon does not appear on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

This is notable, since Gordon had been limited with a hamstring issue since joining the Patriots in mid-September. Wednesday's non-listing confirms that the dislocated finger Gordon played through in this past weekend's 31-17 win over the Packers is not a concern as Sunday's contest against the Titans approaches. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with the Patriots that yields plenty of snaps and led to 10 targets in Week 9, he carries weekly fantasy appeal.