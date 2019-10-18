Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Friday

Gordon (knee/ankle) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon is not trending in the right direction in advance of Monday night's game against the Jets, but he still has a chance to make a practice appearance Saturday. If he's out or limited in Week 7, Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) would be a candidate to see an expanded workload, assuming he's able to rejoin the Patriots' lineup after a one-game absence. Additionally, Jakobi Meyers would figure to see added work Monday in such a scenario, more so if Dorsett experiences any setbacks.

