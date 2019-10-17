Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Thursday
Gordon (knee) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon was forced out of the Patriots' win over the Giants last Thursday with a knee issue, and his absence from practice signals that his status will need to be monitored in advance of Monday's night's contest against the Jets. While Gordon was sidelined this Thursday, Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), on the plus side, was able to work after being unavailable in Week 6.
