Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Tuesday
Gordon (knee) was present at the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots don't play again until Monday night against the Jets in New York, so they won't post a Week 7 practice report until Thursday. At that point, Gordon will have had two additional days to recover from the knee injury that he suffered last Thursday against the Giants and will receive an official listing.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Reportedly avoids serious injury•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Active in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited for Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Listed as limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...