Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Tuesday

Gordon (knee) was present at the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots don't play again until Monday night against the Jets in New York, so they won't post a Week 7 practice report until Thursday. At that point, Gordon will have had two additional days to recover from the knee injury that he suffered last Thursday against the Giants and will receive an official listing.

