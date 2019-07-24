Coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss Gordon's indefinite suspension, instead noting that any questions should be directed to the NFL, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

There was some hope for Gordon to be reinstated before training camp but it hasn't come to fruition. He does still seem to have the Patriots' support, and he was spotted working out with Tom Brady in June. The NFL hasn't commented on the situation since June 19, when a league spokesman merely said he had no update available.