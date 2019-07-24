Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not reinstated for camp
Coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss Gordon's indefinite suspension, instead noting that any questions should be directed to the NFL, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
There was some hope for Gordon to be reinstated before training camp but it hasn't come to fruition. He does still seem to have the Patriots' support, and he was spotted working out with Tom Brady in June. The NFL hasn't commented on the situation since June 19, when a league spokesman merely said he had no update available.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: No update on suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Signs contract tender•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Gets original-round tender•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Could be reinstated before 2019•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Has support from ownership•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suspended after multiple violations•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....