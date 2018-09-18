Patriots' Josh Gordon: Officially a Patriot
Gordon (hamstring) has officially been traded to the New England Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
New England's trade of a fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Gordon, announced Monday, is now official. If Gordon isn't active for 10 games, the Patriots would receive a late-round pick back from the Browns. The wideout played 69 of 89 offensive snaps with Cleveland in Week 1, logging a 17-yard touchdown, but an incident during a photoshoot led to the Browns trading the 27-year-old. It's also notable that Gordon's hamstring injury, which kept him sidelined in Week 2, reportedly does not seem to be a cause for concern. With Julian Edelman (suspension) still out for two more games, Gordon has the talent to immediately bolster a depleted Patriots receiving group if he can learn his new team's offensive scheme and earn the trust of quarterback Tom Brady.
