Patriots' Josh Gordon: On track to play Sunday
Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since acquiring Gordon from the Browns on Sept. 18, Gordon has been listed on the Patriots' injury report every week with the hamstring issue, but it doesn't seem to be nearly as concerning as the questionable designation might imply. Gordon has suited up each of the past three games and played 63 offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over the Chiefs, so it doesn't appear likely that he'll face any limitations Sunday. In fact, Gordon could see his involvement in the passing game grow in Week 7 with the Patriots down one of their top targets in star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back).
