Patriots' Josh Gordon: Over 80 yards in three of past four
Gordon caught four of 12 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.
Gordon and Julian Edelman both topped 80 yards on 12 targets apiece, while the rest of New England's passing game was kept quiet. The trade acquisition is starting to look comfortable with his new team, totaling 353 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches over the past four weeks. Gordon and the Patriots will be on bye in Week 11.
