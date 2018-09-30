Patriots' Josh Gordon: Pair of grabs in team debut
Gordon (hamstring) brought in both of his targets for 32 yards in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Gordon didn't have much of a final line to show for it, but he was able to make his highly anticipated Patriots debut and make good on both of the looks he saw over the course of his 18 snaps. The 27-year-old is expected to see his role expand in coming weeks as he gets further acclimated to the offense, and he could see that occur as early as a Week 5 Thursday night matchup against the Colts if Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is sidelined for that contest.
